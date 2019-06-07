Romaine E. Miller, 87, of Washington, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born January 21, 1932, in Washington, a daughter of John W. Burns and Florence Bryson Burns.

Mrs. Miller worked at RCA for 20 years.

She enjoyed puzzles, harness racing, bingo and spending time with her family. Mrs. Miller also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her family's favorites, Texas sheet cake and homemade noodles.

She was a member of the chapel at The Meadows Racetrack.

On July 18, 1950, she married John Miller, who survives.

Also surviving are five sons, John Miller, Billy (Betty) Miller, Gary (Rosie) Miller, Daniel (Karen) Miller and Jimmy (Lori) Miller, all of Washington; two daughters, Shirley Ankrom of Claysville and Charlotte Talpas of Washington; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deceased are brother Buzzy Burns and three sisters, Loretta Bellum, Patty Burns and Dorothy Bedillion.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, with the Rev. Joe DiDonato officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

