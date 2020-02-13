Ronald A. Lindley, 85, of Eighty Four, died Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born October 6, 1934, in Bentleyville, a son of Jess B. Lindley Sr. and Lois D. Huffman Lindley.

A proud veteran, he served with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

After 30 years of service, he retired from General Motors Fisher Body plant in West Mifflin, where he was a die maker.

He enjoyed reading the newspaper, reading about military history and military airplanes, doing crossword puzzles, watching the History Channel and auctions.

Mr. Lindley was a jack-of-all-trades who could fix anything and he enjoyed restoring tractors.

Mr. Lindley was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 22 in Washington and the National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association.

His family considered him Superman. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Dryer McKeta Lindley; son Gary Kossel (Deanna); stepchildren Chuck McKeta (Kim), Steve McKeta (Rhonda) and Mimi Todaro (John); grandchildren Nick Kossel, Dana Kossel, Bernie Kossel, Beatrice Kossel, Candelaria Kossel, Megan Ross, Joey Ross, Hayley Gross and Steven McKeta; five great-grandchildren; siblings Raymond Lindley (Nancy) and Robert Lindley (Ethel), all of Eighty Four, Jackie Fronzaglio of New Eagle and Audra Ross of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his first wife, Dolores Herrington Lindley; son Barry Lindley; and brothers Dennis, Jess Jr. and Barry Lindley.

Family and friends are invited to attend a committal service at 2:30 p.m. Monday, February 24, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with Pastor Giueseppe Balsamo officiating and military honors by American Legion Post 165 and the U.S. Army.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 165, 500 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

Arrangements are in the care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.

