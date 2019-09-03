Ronald A. Relosky, 54, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 31, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 24 years to Christine Relosky; loving father of Reed and Riley; son of the late Ronald R. and Frances Relosky; brother of the late Rene' Relosky; brother-in-law of Barbie Kianka, Lisa (Willie) Sans and John (Lori) Kianka; and uncle of Kyle, Matthew, Ayden, Brandon, Josh and Elizabeth. Also surviving are several cousins and friends.

Ron graduated with a master's degree from Duquesne University. He was a proud father and loved watching his children's sporting events and activities. He was an avid Steelers fan who enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching all sports.

Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Paul Henney Cremation and Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, in St. Germaine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

"It's never a hassle in Uncle Ron's Castle"

