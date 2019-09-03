Ronald A. Relosky

Service Information
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA
15102-3612
(412)-835-1312
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
Bethel Park, PA
Obituary
Ronald A. Relosky, 54, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 31, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 24 years to Christine Relosky; loving father of Reed and Riley; son of the late Ronald R. and Frances Relosky; brother of the late Rene' Relosky; brother-in-law of Barbie Kianka, Lisa (Willie) Sans and John (Lori) Kianka; and uncle of Kyle, Matthew, Ayden, Brandon, Josh and Elizabeth. Also surviving are several cousins and friends.

Ron graduated with a master's degree from Duquesne University. He was a proud father and loved watching his children's sporting events and activities. He was an avid Steelers fan who enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching all sports.

Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Paul Henney Cremation and Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, in St. Germaine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

"It's never a hassle in Uncle Ron's Castle"

Additional information is available at www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 3, 2019
