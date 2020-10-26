Ronald Anderson Hahn, 81, of Washington, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., after a battle with COVID-19.

He was born March 4, 1939, in Wardensville, W.Va., to Ruth Helen Anderson Hahn and David Emanuel Hahn.

Ron graduated early from Moorefield High School as the valedictorian of his class. In 1960, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from West Virginia University, where he was a Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity brother. Ron earned his Master's degree in Metallurgy in 1964 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

Ron was employed by Allegheny Ludlum's research center in Natrona Heights as a metallurgist. He and his family called the Pittsburgh area home, residing in Lower Burrell. After eight years, he found a new career in Washington with Jessop Steel Co. At Jessop, he had a variety of management duties pertaining to quality control. Ron once again became an employee of Allegheny Ludlum after their purchase of Jessop Steel. Ron chose to enjoy the remaining years of his career at Allegheny Ludlum as a staff metallurgist, working again at the research center in Natrona Heights. He retired at age 65 yet immediately started working for SAE International as an aerospace editorial consultant writing specialty steel specifications. Ron remained employed with SAE International until the time of his passing.

Ron had a few loves in his life: his family, WVU athletics, golf and any sporting competition – not always in that order. As a father of three, Ron rarely missed attending his kids' baseball games, swim meets and concerts. Ron always did his best to help his children and grandchildren succeed, and he never missed sending a birthday card.

Sports were a major part of his daily life. He read the sports section of the newspaper first and logged in his memory all of the stats and box scores listed. In his younger years, if there was a competition being played, you could count him in. Basketball, marbles, playing cards – it didn't matter. Ron was a dedicated fan of WVU athletics for many decades. He was a season ticket holder to both football and basketball events in Morgantown and followed all things athletic at WVU, likely even the rifle team. He would even follow his grandchildren's college teams – as long as they weren't WVU's rivals.

Most days in semi-retirement, he could be found at the Washington Country Club. He taught himself to play golf while being a caddie during his youth, where his passion for golf ignited. Ron enjoyed the competition and fellowship of the men's golf group.

Ron was a member of the Church of the Covenant in Washington and played on the church softball team. He was also a member of the local Elks club, enjoyed listening to country music, and was known for his great sense of humor.

Surviving are his longtime companion, Marilyn McIlvaine of Washington; his three children, Elizabeth Hahn (David Brown) of Ambler, Katherine (Lon) Lesniak of West Chicago, Ill., and David (Christine) Hahn of Tyrone, Ga.; his six grandchildren, Rachel and John Lesniak, Rebecca and Douglas Brown, and Evelyn and Nathaniel (Rachel) Hahn. He is also survived by his sister, Sherla (Leroy) Wilkins of Mathias, W.Va.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ron was preceded in death by both of his parents.

A private service will be at the Hebron Lutheran Cemetery near Yellow Spring, W.Va., Wednesday, October 28. Officiating will be the Rev. Michael Funkhouser.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Ronald's honor to Arnie's Army (https://www.palmerfoundation.org/) or to the charity of your choice.