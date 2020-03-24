Ronald Anthony D'Amico, 65, of Canonsburg, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday March 23, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extremely brave battle with pancreatic cancer over a period of 2 ½ years. He was born October 15, 1954, in Canonsburg, a son of Alfreda Popiolkowski D'Amico of Canonsburg and the late Anthony C. D'Amico.

Ron lived his entire life in Canonsburg and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish and faithfully attended Mass at Holy Rosary Church in Muse.

He was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and attended Edinboro University. Ron graduated from California University as a medical technologist and started his first position with Washington Hospital. He worked for more than 40 years in the medical sales field, specifically in diagnostics. Most recently, in his capacity with Thermo Fisher-Scientific, Ron managed 10 representatives in three states.

He loved golfing and trips to the beach. Ron attended most of his grandson's sporting events and in earlier years coached his son in baseball, basketball and golf and his daughter in softball. He enjoyed yard work and gardening, where he built a much-admired waterfall at his home. Ron did much socializing with his wife and was president of Canon-McMillan recreational league basketball and high school golf boosters. He was also a Thomas Youth League Baseball officer.

On November 20, 1992, he married his devoted wife, Amy Fioroni D'Amico, who survives after 27 years of marriage. Left behind to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife and mother, are his beloved children, Jonelle Williams and her husband, Drew; his son, Anthony (Tony) Raymond D'Amico; his two dear grandchildren, Keegan and Koen Williams; a sister, Terri L. Fink and her husband, John; niece Kara Fink (fiancé Brian Sloss); and nephew Evan Fink, all of Canonsburg.

Due to the Coronavirus situation, a private family visitation will be held at Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, March 25, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church on Pike Street in Meadow Lands, for family members only and limited to 10 people. Live streaming of the Mass is available through the parish website, www.hrmmsp.org. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park, North Strabane Township.

A Celebration of Ron's Life gathering will take place at a time and date to be announced. Please consider any memorial contributions in Ron's name be made to the Canon-McMillan Horizons Foundation, www.cmhorizonfoundation.org. All donations directly benefit students in the Canon-McMillan School District.

