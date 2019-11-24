Ronald Bruce Yuss of Peters Township passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at 73 years of age. After months of courageously battling his failing health, he passed away peacefully.

Ronald was born March 22, 1946, in Charleroi, to the late John and Margaret Yuss. Like his older brothers John and Fred, Ron was a tremendous athlete. He was a three-sport star in high school before receiving a scholarship to play linebacker at West Virginia University. During his playing career at West Virginia University, Ron was an All-American. Ronald was a lifelong Mountaineer and he enjoyed the annual reunion weekends with his former teammates; he was also proud to be a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. It is quite possible that both of his daughters graduated from West Virginia University because Ron and Barb took them to so many football games during their formative years.

Upon graduating college, Ronald was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, went to flight school and was quickly sent to war. Ron had two tours to Vietnam, flying over 200 combat missions in the F-4 Phantom. For his valor during the war, he received two distinguished flying crosses and 13 air medals. After the birth of his first child, Ron left active duty but spent the rest of his life continuing to serve in flying (A-10 Warthog and A-37 Dragonfly), staff, and mentorship roles with the Air Force Reserves, Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Academy. He was proud to be selected to the rank of Colonel. Less than a month before his passing, Ron was still mentoring perspective high school students about the potential benefits of serving in the Air Force.

Ronald was the president of R.B.Y. Industries where he was a very successful businessman. He was very fond of his right hand woman, Lynn Dodson, whom which he worked with for over three decades.

He and his family were also devoted Christians and members of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Ron very much enjoyed his Saturday morning fellowship with the Trinity Men's Group.

Ron also enjoyed his fellowship with his brothers at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 764 in McMurrary. Ronald was proud and humbled to be inducted into the Wall of Valor at the Veterans of Foreign War; he always said that he was no different than anyone else that served; he was just one of the lucky ones who made it home alive.

Ron met the love of his life, Barbara Sutherland, during junior high school and the two of them built a beautiful life together. They were married just shy of 51 years. Ronald's two daughters, Lieutenant Colonel Meredith Camilletti and Major Allyson Olson, both spent time on active duty and both are currently serving in the Air Force Reserves. Additionally, both daughters are married to currently serving active duty Air Force officers (Colonel Jason Camilletti F-15C, F-15E, F-22 pilot and Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Olson F-16, F-35 pilot). To say that Ron was proud of his family and their service would be an understatement. Barbara, Meredith and Allyson were the light of Ron's life but he beamed the brightest in his latest role as "Pappy." Ronald was a strong, proud and good man who always looked after his family and who was always willing to help a friend.

Ronald is survived by his wife Barbara; brother, Fred; daughters, Meredith and Allyson; grandsons, Cole, Blake and Bryce. The family is anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first granddaughter in two months.

Family and friends welcome at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. The memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, November 26, in Trinity United Methodist Church, McMurray, followed by burial with full military honors at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.