Ronald C. Pezzino, 63, of Southview, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 36 years to Jill (Gardner); loving father of Lauren (Zach) Kinser and the late Zack; grandfather of Devon Pezzino, Owen and Eli Kinser.

Ron graduated from Allegheny College, where he played football and wrestled. He retired after 35 years with the state. He was a sports enthusiast and loved rock and roll, especially the Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Ron always looked forward to going to the beach with his family.

A memorial service will be held for Ron at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Bridgeville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bridgeville U.M. Church.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer-Fryer, 421-221-3800. Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.