Ronald C. Zenchak, 81, of Venetia, Nottingham Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, Carroll Township.

He was born February 7, 1938, in Pittsburgh, a son of Nicholas and Diana Koval Zenchak.

Mr. Zenchak was retired as a mechanic with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 in Pittsburgh.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Nottingham Christian Center in Eighty Four.

Mr. Zenchak was also an ordained ministered and a licensed pilot.

Surviving are his wife, Erma Myers Zenchak; a son, Todd Zenchak (Annette) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; two daughters, Jacqueline Dorfman of Boca Raton, Fla., and Jill Casas (Mike) of Ft. Lauderdale; a brother, Nicholas Zenchak of Pittsburgh; a sister, Joan DeGorio of Bethel Park; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Diana Stofik.

There will be no public visitation. Private interment will be held in Mingo Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 4, in Nottingham Christian Center, Eighty Four.

Memorial contributions can be made to Nottingham Christian Center, 1028 Linden Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.

