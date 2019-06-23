Ronald Charles Paes "Buck", 71 of Jefferson, PA formerly of Brier Hill, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Brier Hill on October, 22, 1947, a son of Norman and Mildred McNatt.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother. Norman Paes, Jr.; sisters: Roberta Bizik, Marlene Rapcak and Darlene Androsky.

Ron was a coal miner and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 3491 in Carmichael's.

Ron is survived by his wife, Linda Thurby-Paes; step son, Gary Thurby of Harrisburg; two brothers: Thomas Murray and his fiance, Joann Sabatini of Grindstone, Terry Murray and his wife, Fern of Grindstone; sister, Debra Kopec and her husband, Mark of Grindstone. Also surviving, Aunt Silvia Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA. Online condolences are welcome kish-fabry.com.