Ronald E. Fonner, 82, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Washington, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in his home.

He was born February 9, 1937 in Washington, a son of the late Raymond E. and Sophia V. Tarsia Fonner.

Mr. Fonner was a graduate of Trinity High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992 from the position of postmaster in Claysville.

After retirement, he moved to Fort Myers, Fla., where he made his home with his long-time companion, Becky Butti and his dog, Winter. One of his proudest accomplishments was hiking the Appalachian Trail. He enjoyed reading books, fishing, boating, trips to the casino and riding his bike until a horrible accident which occurred two years ago. He was very proud of his garden, especially his corn. He was an avid Steelers fan and loved playing poker with his friends in Florida.

Surviving are three sons, Frank (Jeanine) Fonner of Moon Township, Gary (Darla) Fonner and Randy (Kim) Fonner, both of Washington; two brothers, Raymond Lee (Patty) Fonner and Bernard (Patricia) Fonner; five grandchildren, Melanie (Dan) Hanley, and Adam, Maggie, Maria and Scott Fonner; and a great-granddaughter, Emily Hanley.

Deceased is a sister, Helen Grabiak.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where a blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 23, with The Rev. Thomas Lewandowski as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Washington Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Washington Area Humane Society at the address: www.washingtonpashelter.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.