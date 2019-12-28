Ronald E. Kinney, 61, of Langeloth, passed Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

He was born November 11, 1958, in Oakdale, a son of the late Elmer and Mabel Hans Kinney.

Mr. Kinney was a graduate of Burgettstown High School. He worked as a truckdriver for several trucking companies. He also was a carpenter for Bill Baker Construction in Burgettstown.

On June 16, 1990, he married, Tammy Phillips who passed March 26, 2018.

Ronald loved his dog, Benny. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a guide for Russell Pond Outfitters in Idaho and Maine.

Surviving are a daughter Rhonda (Phillip) Inman of Langeloth; three grandchildren, Courtney (Ryan) Glover and Brianna and Mackenzie Inman; a great-granddaughter, Rylan Glover; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, George Kinney and a sister, MaryAnn Craft.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 29, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057; where services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.