Ronald Edwin Remy, 83, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, in his home in Oley, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Nancy Meckley Remy.

Born May 29, 1936, in California, he was a son of Charles and Frances M. Volkavich Remy.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children, Danielle Marie (Robin M. Pritz) of Reading and Ronald David (Stacy DeBroff) of Chestnut Hill, Mass.; two grandchildren; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Robert C. Remy.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, in Mansfield Hose Company Social Hall, 381 South Main Street, Mansfield.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley.

To access condolences and view the full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.