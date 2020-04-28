Ronald F. Fortney, 78, of Carmichaels, passed away at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born May 5, 1941, in Nemacolin, a son of the late Paul F. Fortney and Barbara A. Frankenberry Perry.

Ronald was a 1959 graduate of Cumberland Township High School and worked for the Honsaker Clover Farm/Foodland from 1959 until 1965. He then became a Pennsylvania State Trooper and worked in that position from 1965 until 1991.

Ronald served as a ruling elder and choir member at the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels and as a Boy Scout leader in the 1970s. He chaperoned a scout troop to the Philmont Boy Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He had been a member of the former Carmichaels Rotary Club and was a member of Carmichaels Grange. Ronald was "Mr. Fix-it" to his family and was a Lego enthusiast with his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer for over 65 years and won many tournaments throughout the tri-state. Ronald also enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

On August 25, 1963, he married Joyce Elaine Kerr, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Cassy Fortney Brumley (Ronald) of Carmichaels; a son, Brian Keith Fortney (Carol) of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Katie Fortney and Lauren Fortney, both of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Bodyn Alexander Fortney of Carmichaels; three stepgrandchildren, D'Artagnan Fabean, serving with the U.S. Air Force, and Rhiannon Fabean and Blanee Jo Fabean, both of Carmichaels; a stepgreat-grandchild, Blakley Keegan Fabean; a sister-in-law, Kimberly Sue Kerr Virgili (Robert) of Carmichaels, who was considered a daughter to him; two sisters, Paulett Newman (Dean) of Carmichaels and Lee Ann Hukans (Dan) of Los Angeles, Calif.; a stepsister, Margaret Fortney of Carmichaels; a sister-in-law, Joyce Fortney of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved who will affectionately remember him as "Unkie."

Deceased, in addition to his parents are a brother, Paul Gerald Fortney, and his stepparents, Jack Lee Perry and Mildred Fortney.

There will be no public viewing and arrangements are under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.

A memorial service will be planned at a later time.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the memorial fund of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.

