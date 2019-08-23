Ronald Harry Rozance, 75, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019, in his home.

He was born January 3, 1944, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Vallie and Elizabeth Popka Rozanc.

Ron lived most of his life in Pennsylvania, but spent a few years in Milwaukee, Wis., and Albuquerque, N.M. He was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, worked at Pittsburgh Forging and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union. Mr. Rozanc loved to play golf and was a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was married to his devoted wife, Marlene Peck Rozance, for more than 30 years. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Barbara (Joseph) Vargo of Canonsburg; his son, Tony (Holly) Rozanc of Sheffield Lake, Ohio; a sister, Josie (Robert) Nill of Bethel Park; grandchildren McKenzie, Owen, Joshua, Jodi, Barbie, Nathan and Zachary; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his brother, Vallie A. "Butch" Rozanc, who passed away September 30, 2018.

Funeral arrangements are private.