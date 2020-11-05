Ronald J. Tasz, 79, of McDonald, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in his home.

Ron was born July 18, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Gratchen Tasz.

Ronald was a graduate of Union High School and a life member of Midway Slovene National Benefit Society. He was also the former owner of RJ Tasz Construction.

Surviving are his children, Ronald Tasz of McDonald, Mike (Shannon) Tasz of Joffre, Edward (Debbie) Tasz of Slovan and Alicia Tasz of Virginia Beach; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings John (Karen) Tasz of Cecil and Mary Ann (William) Gilbert of Washington.

Ronald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey Tasz.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, in Center Cemetery Chapel, Midway.

All arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3301).