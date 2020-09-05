Ronald Joseph Sroka, 69, of Tempe, Ariz., passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Ron was born March 25, 1951, in Canonsburg, to the late John and Catherine Sroka, the youngest of 12 children.

He graduated from Canon-McMillan High School, Class of 1969, and was the first in his family to earn a college degree, graduating with a B.S. of Pharmacy from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh in 1974. He was also treasurer of his fraternity, Kappa Sigma Phi.

While attending Duquesne, he met his wife, Debi Spencer Sroka. They married September 4, 1976, and relocated to Arizona in 1979.

Ron began his pharmacy career in Youngstown, Ohio, and worked in many aspects of the pharmacy industry, from district manager of Revco, to director of managed health care of RX America and Albertsons, to vice president of sales and marketing at Medicine Shoppe. For the last 14 years he served as pharmacy manager of CVS in Chandler and enjoyed mentoring pharmacy students from Purdue University.

Ron was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church, and enjoyed reading, home improvement projects, woodworking and watching all Pittsburgh sports teams. He loved to cook and entertain family and friends. He valued family time, whether celebrating holidays and birthdays, taking family trips to Northern Arizona, or just having dinner together. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always willing to help others.

Ron is survived by his wife, Debi; his four children, Jon (Amanda), Anya Cerny (Andrew), Ivan (Brittany) and Stasa Arnold (Sean); grandchildren Brayden, Isabella, and Asher; his siblings, Charles, Paul, Ted, Anna Sedora, Catherine Gregg, Julie Yarkosky and Dorothy Jacobs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine Sroka; and siblings John, George, Elizabeth and Patty Day.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, in St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 16223 S. 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048. Funeral arrangements are being managed by Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Benedict's Catholic Church Capital Campaign.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit https://www.qohcfh.org/obituaries/obituary-listings.