Ronald L. McCready, 79, of Waynesburg, died at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home.

He was born Wednesday, January 29, 1941, in Mather, a son of the late Georgia Maust Rinehart.

Mr. McCready was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed golf, bluegrass music and woodworking. He especially enjoyed cookouts with his family. He also enjoyed playing his banjo. He worked for W.N.P.B. broadcasting in Morgantown, W.Va., as a broadcast engineer, retiring in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Bowers McCready, whom he married December 28, 1993. Also surviving are two daughters, Karen (Sonny) Seale of Weatherford, Texas, Kelly (Luke) Kiger of Waynesburg; one son, George Max (Tammy) McCready of Shamokin; one stepdaughter, Melinda (Chad) Blaine of West Mifflin; two stepsons, Brad (Genevive) Fischer of Wexford and William Fischer of Duquesne; eight grandchildren; one brother, Allen W. McCready of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is one sister, Judy Lien.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, all visitation and services will be private. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.