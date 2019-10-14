Ronald L. Sampey, 77, of Cokeburg, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in his home.

He was born December 8, 1941, in Star Junction, a son of the late James and Mary Belle Cochran Sampey.

Mr. Sampey was a 1959 graduate of Perryopolis High School and a graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Radiology, Pittsburgh.

He began his career in 1961 at the Mercy Hospital radiology department and rose through the ranks to become manager of the radiology department, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Radiological Society of North America.

Ron later attended Penn Technical Institute, earning an associate's degree as an electrician.

Mr. Sampey was a member of the Cokeburg Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed working around the house doing repairs, golfing, gardening, riding his motorcycle and camping.

On June 24, 1962, he married Evelyn Gersna Sampey, who survives. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Lisa Jones ("Kip") of Wexford, Christine Hrutkay (Timothy) of Tubac, Ariz., and Amy Barnette (Scott) of Follansbee, W.Va.: a brother, Berwyn Sampey (Sally) of Industry; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, James Earl Sampey, and a sister, Lois Rae.

Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday in Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, with the Rev. Francis Skariot officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman's Flatwood Cemetery.

