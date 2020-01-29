Ronald Leroy Hoover, 79, of Claysville, died Monday, January 27, 2020.

He was born March 28, 1940, in Carnegie, a son of the late Raymond R. Hoover Sr. and Effie Levers Hoover.

Mr. Hoover retired from Consol, where he had worked as a coal miner, and he then worked as a guard for many years at the Shop 'N Save in Washington.

He enjoyed camping, woodworking, ceramics and crafts.

Mr. Hoover was Christian.

On August 18, 1962, he married Cora Jean Jester, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Rhonda (Jeff) Inks and Michelle (David) Hubley, both of South Carolina; two sisters, Donna Dorrycott of New Jersey and Judith "Judy" (William) Vitteck of Washington; two grandchildren, Geoffrey (Ashley) Inks and Kala (Kevin) Dorsey; two great-grandchildren, Brennon and Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Norma J. Weaver, and two brothers, Raymond R. Hoover Jr. and Donald Hoover.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.