Ronald "Ron" Lewis Bowman entered into eternal rest November 24, 2019 in Greeley, Colorado at the age of 73.

Ron was born on February 19, 1946 in Wheeling, WV to Lewis and Florine Bowman.

He served in the United States Air force from 1963 to 1967 and was honorably discharged after serving in Vietnam. He graduated from McGuffey High School in 1963 and Aims Community College in 1978 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After moving to Colorado, he began a 28 year career with 3M.

He married Teri on March 11, 1990. They raised 5 beautifully magnificent daughters.

Ron was an accomplished musician and he played in many bands over the years, including the band Buckshot, with his wife Teri and best friend Frank Ostermiller. He was dedicated individual who loved wood working, fishing, hunting, camping and gunsmithing. He was very passionate about nature and the outdoors. Ron touched many people with his wonderful sense of humor and his sharp wit.

Ron is survived by his wife Teresa Butcher Bowman; Sister Nancy (Chuck) Bowman Hartzell, Wheeling, WV; daughters, Melissa Woehrle, Santa Rosa, CA; Kristina (Josh) Baker, Cotati, CA; Stepdaughters, Joni (Dan) Hicks, Greeley, CO; Sarah (Bryson) Thomas, Greeley, CO; Nikki (James Shea) St. Clair, Greeley, CO; Grandchildren, Elianna and Grace Worhrle; Ashton Baker; Krisha and Kayleigh Hicks; Shaun LeBlanc, Jackson and Cooper Thomas; Riley, Victoria and Gavin McCaffery and Aria Shea.

He is preceded in death by parents Lewis and Florine Bowman, West Alexander and sister Jean McDonald, Valley Grove, W.Va.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Dallas Methodist Church, Dallas, W.Va.