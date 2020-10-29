Ronald Louis Schmidt, 76, of Washington, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to his loving wife, Barbara Schmidt; loving father of Christopher Schmidt, Heidi Schmidt Mullins and Holly Schmidt Zumbano; proud grandfather of Cade and Coy Mullins, and Brody and Teagan Zumbano; son of the late Ralph and Louise Schmidt; loving brother of Dennis Schmidt and Ginny Lyons. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cherished friends and neighbors.

Ronald was a Vietnam War veteran and loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycles.

A service will be held in Huntingdon at a later date.