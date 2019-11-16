Ronald M. Stimpson Sr., 71, of Washington, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at home.

He was born February 9, 1948, in Cross Creek Township, a son of the late Allison "Guy" Stimpson and Edith Irene Huber Stimpson.

A Vietnam veteran, Ronald served in the U.S. Army from May 18, 1966, until his honorable discharge June 7, 1968, with a rank of specialist, fourth class. For his service, he was awarded an Air Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze service stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.

He was a full-time farmer and electrician by trade and retired from All-Clad.

Ronald was a jack-of-all-trades; he could do everything.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Washington.

Surviving are a son, Ronald M. (fiancée Brittany Cunha) Stimpson Jr. of Washington; a daughter, Kristy A. (Timothy Green) Stimpson of Washington; three grandchildren, Lataiah Irene Stimpson, Alana Lynn Green and Natalie Sage Stimpson; and three siblings.

All services are private, and arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.