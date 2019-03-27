Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Pio Recchio.

Ronald Pio Recchio, 81, of Follansbee, W.Va., died peacefully with his family by his side Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Acuity Specialty Hospital, Weirton, W.Va.

He was born July 22, 1937, in Avella, a son of the late Pio and Antonetta Recchio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Carmella Rohr and brother John Recchio.

Ron graduated from Avella High School in 1956 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation, where he worked in the brick gang as a high lift operator.

Ron was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, a Eucharistic minister, past member of the school board, parish council, and the St. Francis Center Committee, the Holy Name Society, an usher and the Follansbee Knights of Columbus Lodge 11919, a fourth degree knight and the Charter past grand knight of the Follansbee Council. Ron was a member of Follansbee Volunteer Fire Department for 56 years, as well as past fire chief for 12 years, and a member of Avella Volunteer Fire Department. He was an original member of Follansbee Community Days Committee, Theta Chi Alpha Fraternity, Garibaldi Lodge, American Legion in Follansbee and Follansbee Lions Club.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Emilia Martino Recchio; a devoted son, Ronald Anthony (Amanda) Recchio of Wheeling, W.Va.; sister Evelyn Brandenburg of Avella; two devoted grandchildren, Marcus and Paul Recchio; and a beloved granddaughter, Catherine Elizabeth Recchio, who was born January 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mullenbach Funeral Home, 669 Main Street, Follansbee. The Theta Chi Alpha Fraternity will hold services at 7 p.m. Thursday evening with the Knights of Columbus holding services at 7:30 p.m., and a vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1017 Jefferson Street, Follansbee. Entombment will follow in Highland Hills Memorial Gardens, Follansbee. Full military honors will be conducted by the Ohio Valley Veterans Memorial Squad.

