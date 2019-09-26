Ronald R. "Griz" Swidorsky, 67, of Finleyville, died suddenly Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the emergency room at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Jefferson Hills Borough.

He was born March 16, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William and Bessie Papinchak Swidorsky.

Mr. Swidorsky was employed as a steel fabricator at Walter Long Manufacturing in Finleyville.

He was a member of St Francis of Assisi Church, Sons of American Legion Squad 613 and Loyal Order of Moose 172, all in Finleyville, and Lightning Strike & Electrical Shock Survivors.

Mr. Swidorsky was best known as a local musician, "Griz-One Man Band-Aftershock X2", who performed at many area locations.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth "Lyz" Mankevich Swidorsky; six sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased there will be no public viewing.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Crossroads Ministries Church, 91 Walter Long Road, Finleyville. Memorial contributions can be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc. in Finleyville.