Ronald Rush, 82, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born August 15, 1937, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Todd and Sarah Ferne Rush.

He was a graduate of Waynesburg High School.

On May 2, 1959, he married Ruby E. Rogers, who passed away July 13, 2019.

Ronald owned and operated the Greene Street Garage in Waynesburg for several years. From 1979 to 2000, he worked as a mechanic for Consol Research and Development in Morgantown, W.Va.

He was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army. He affiliated with the Church of God of Prophecy in Waynesburg for many years.

He loved to travel with his wife.

Surviving are two daughters, Judy Rush of Waynesburg and Crystal Lynne Rush of Waynesboro; one son, Ronald L. Rush of Waynesburg; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Deceased are three sisters, Sarah, Lucille and Nancy Rush; and three brothers, Frank L., Harry and Donald Rush.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 27, with Pastor Cristy Wise officiating, followed by interment in Blacksville Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.