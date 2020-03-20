Ronald "Duck" W. Richey, 67, of West Alexander, passed away in his home after a lengthy illness, March 17, 2020, with his former wife by his side.

He was born in Washington, a son of the late Charles D. and Mauva Clutter Richey.

He was a graduate of McGuffey High School and West Liberty State College. "Duck" enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing softball. He volunteered as an EMT with West Alexander Volunteer Fire Department and was a former board member of McGuffey School District. "Duck" worked as a manager of Reeves Sport Shop in Washington and also worked as a substitute teacher with various school districts.

He is survived by his former wife, Debra Fish Richey; a daughter Dr. Christine James (Michael); three brothers, Gary Richey, Byron L. Richey (Cindy) and John E. Richey; along with several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service for "Duck" and a public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment at West Alexander Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of West Alexander or American Legion Post 656 of West Alexander.