Ronald "Ron" Zubaty, 65, of Houston, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side, following a long and courageous battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS).

He was born September 19, 1954, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Mary Mahkovich Zubaty. Mr. Zubaty was a graduate of Derry Area High School, received his Bachelor's Degree in Communications from California University of Pennsylvania and a Master's Degree in Communications from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was Roman Catholic by faith. Mr. Zubaty was employed at Penn Commercial in the Admissions Department for 17 years nearly up until the time of his death. He enjoyed golfing and Penn State and Pittsburgh Steeler football. Mr. Zubaty was very involved with his son's youth athletics. His family meant everything to him. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

In September of 1978, he married Cindy Verno, who survives. Also surviving is a son, A.J. (Ashley) Zubaty of Bethel Park; a sister, Janice Stets of Brenizer; three sisters-in-law, Christine (Terry) Daughenbaugh of Latrobe, Yvonne Verno of Wheeling, West Virginia and Rose (Greg) Sommers of Utah; five nephews, Bob (Barb) Zubaty, Neil (Kara) Zubaty, Evan Anagnostou, Chad Anagnostou and Andrew Anagnostou; two nieces, Laurie (Gene) Brantley and Leslie Zubaty Anderson; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his mother and father, Mr. Zubaty was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Edward Zubaty.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m., the hour of a blessing service, Friday, July 17, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. The Rev. Carmen D'Amico will officiate.

In the continued interest of public health and safety, those attending the visitation and blessing service will be required to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.