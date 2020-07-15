1/1
Ronald Zubaty
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald "Ron" Zubaty, 65, of Houston, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side, following a long and courageous battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS).

He was born September 19, 1954, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Mary Mahkovich Zubaty. Mr. Zubaty was a graduate of Derry Area High School, received his Bachelor's Degree in Communications from California University of Pennsylvania and a Master's Degree in Communications from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was Roman Catholic by faith. Mr. Zubaty was employed at Penn Commercial in the Admissions Department for 17 years nearly up until the time of his death. He enjoyed golfing and Penn State and Pittsburgh Steeler football. Mr. Zubaty was very involved with his son's youth athletics. His family meant everything to him. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

In September of 1978, he married Cindy Verno, who survives. Also surviving is a son, A.J. (Ashley) Zubaty of Bethel Park; a sister, Janice Stets of Brenizer; three sisters-in-law, Christine (Terry) Daughenbaugh of Latrobe, Yvonne Verno of Wheeling, West Virginia and Rose (Greg) Sommers of Utah; five nephews, Bob (Barb) Zubaty, Neil (Kara) Zubaty, Evan Anagnostou, Chad Anagnostou and Andrew Anagnostou; two nieces, Laurie (Gene) Brantley and Leslie Zubaty Anderson; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his mother and father, Mr. Zubaty was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Edward Zubaty.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m., the hour of a blessing service, Friday, July 17, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. The Rev. Carmen D'Amico will officiate.

In the continued interest of public health and safety, those attending the visitation and blessing service will be required to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved