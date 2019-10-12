Ronette Y. Policz, 72, of Rices Landing, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, October 10, 2019, at her home. She was born December 13, 1946, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Edward and Eva Missini Milovac.

Mrs. Policz was a 1964 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and resided in Jefferson Township all of her life. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and enjoyed baking for her family and friends.

Mrs. Policz cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On May 27, 1964, she married Frank R. Policz, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Frank J. Policz (Pam) of Rices Landing; a daughter, Michelle Y. Farber (David) of Boones Mill, Va.; three grandchildren, Michael Policz (Haley), Christopher Policz (Miranda) and Cameron Roberts; five great-grandchildren, Rowan, Chandler, Maeve, Wells and Eleanor; a brother, Joseph Milovac of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 13, in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. The funeral service will follow visitation at 6, with the Rev. Rebecca Dittenhafer officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 224 S Market Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320, or to , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

