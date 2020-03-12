Ronnie George Kramer, 59, of Canonsburg, passed away March 9, 2020.

He was born December 28, 1960, in Washington, a son of the late George and Esther Molinets Kramer.

Ron was a 1978 graduate of Bentworth High School. He spent the majority of his working life as a machinist for Millcraft Industries and later on worked as a table games dealer at the Meadows Casino and sold real estate for Howard Hanna.

He was an avid sports fan and a lover of country music. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, grabbing a cold beer with friends, beach vacations, and walks with his family dog, Lacy.

Ron cherished the time he spent with his children. He spent many summers coaching his daughter's TWIST softball teams and watching his son play soccer.

Surviving are a daughter, Kayla Renee Kramer of Pittsburgh; a son, Eric George Kramer of Pittsburgh; a sister, Darlene (Butch) Zemaitis of Lawrence; a goddaughter, Jessica Holt; several aunts, an uncle, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Friday, March 13, in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Keith Hornung officiating. All other services are private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.