Ronnie Wise, 42, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

He was born January 13, 1977 in Waynesburg, the son of Charlotte Pecjak (Debolt) of Carmichaels and Michael (Marlyn) Wise of Rotonda West, Fla.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sisters Amie (Johnathan) Buttermore of Carmichaels and Samantha (Shawn) Whyte of Graysville, two nephews, Robbie and Jacob Buttermore, two nieces and many aunts and uncles.

Ronnie was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and worked in the coal industry for many years until an injury sidelined him. He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Many will remember his smile, sense of humor and willingness to help any of his friends at the drop of a hat. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, and his loss will leave an unfilled hole in many of our hearts.

The family has set up GoFundMe.com/Ronnie-Wise-Fund for any donations.