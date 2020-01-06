Rosalee Jean Brice, 81, of Washington, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 14, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of the late George Peterson and Dolly Elizabeth Smith Peterson.

Rosalee was a 1956 graduate of Washington High School.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Washington, where she was very active and very close to her church family.

Mrs. Brice enjoyed flower gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of her card club for 50 years.

On June 22, 1957, she married John Brice, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, John (Judy) Brice Jr. of New Eagle; two daughters, Joni (Gregory) Dietrich of Washington and Judith (George) Snyder of North Ridgeville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Alexander, Caitlin, Spencer, Jacob, Tyler, Parker and Candice; 11 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Dylan, Beckett, Owen, Declan, Finn, Eleanor, Grayson, Judson, Madison and Gabby; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, George Peterson, and a sister, Robena Comer.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, with Pastor Steven Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 101 South College Street, Washington, PA 15301, or the Salvation Army, 60 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301.

