Rosalie Santora Fragapane, 76, of Meadow Lands, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in The Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing, North Strabane Township.

She was born November 11, 1942, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Fred and Julia Dellorso Santora.

Rosalie lived most of her life in Canonsburg. She enjoyed a glass of wine with friends and family, gardening and especially time with her beloved grandchildren. Rosalie was an avid bowler who bowled with "Flower Power" on Fridays.

On September 22, 1973, she married Samuel D. Fragapane, who passed away September 2, 2013.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Clyde Vincent (Christine) Fragapane of Canonsburg; her daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Merriman of McDonald; five grandchildren, Vincent, Christopher, Cassidy (Tom) Williams, Samantha and Jacob; two great-granddaughters, Reese and Amelia; two sisters, Genevieve Price of Avella and Theresa (Lin) Perani of Canonsburg; a brother, Anthony (Sandy) Santoro of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is her grandson, Clyde Fragapane II.

Rosalie's family would like to thank the staff of The Greenery for the dedicated and compassionate care given to their mother.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 31, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. A celebration of Rosalie's Life will continue at Remembrances Tribute Center, 248 West Pike Street, adjacent to the funeral home. Private interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg.

