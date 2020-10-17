Rose A. Stickles Treece Franks, 95, of Carmichaels, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, in her home. She was born July 29, 1925, in Pine Bank, Greene County, a daughter of the late Charles Lindsey Ray and Ida Pearl Murphy Stickles.

Mrs. Franks attended Carmichaels area schools and resided in the Carmichaels area most of her life, where she was a member of the First Baptist Church. She worked as a library aide at the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, Waynesburg, and as a bartender for 10 years at the Triangle Hotel, Waynesburg.

Mrs. Franks volunteered at the ACTS Shop in Carmichaels and served on the board of directors for the Salvation Army, Waynesburg. In addition, she volunteered for the Carmichaels Food Bank at the First United Methodist Church and for the Corner Cupboard Food Pantry.

Mrs. Franks' first husband, William Alvin Treece, died in 1993. Her second husband, Gene Franks, died 1997.

Surviving are two grandchildren, Ralene Lohr of Pittsburgh and William David Lohr of Morgantown, W.Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Tia Lohr, Tiffany Hubbs, Rhea Galloway, Alexandra Lohr, B. J. Lohr, Gage Lohr, William Brown and Isabella Brown; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lena D. Davis of Carmichaels; a niece, Beverly Sowden of Carmichaels; her companion, Richard Lee Bowman; and several additional nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Sondra L. Treece Lohr; a great-grandson, Ryan Lohr; three brothers, Frankie Stickles, who died in infancy, John H. Stickles and James Donald Stickles; and two sisters, Mary Thelma Stickles Hixenbaugh Temple and Alma Mae Hixenbaugh.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, October 19, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, with the Rev. Daniel Hennessey Sr. officiating.

Per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required in the funeral home.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.

