Rose Ann Nastasia Biagini, 90, of Charleroi, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Jefferson Hills Manor Nursing Home.

A daughter of the late Samuel and Carmella Ciampaglia Nastasia, she was born in Charleroi October 6, 1929.

She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Charleroi, the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Ladies Guild, various card clubs and the Charleroi Senior Citizen's Center. She had worked as a clerk for GC Murphy and Fee's Pharmacy, and as an inspector for Charland Clothing.

Rose is survived by a daughter, Judith Ann Cioccio and husband Daniel of Charleroi; grandsons Christopher (Angela) Martorella, Ryan (Heather) Martorella, Richard (Melissa) Biagini and Sean (Melinda) Biagini; great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Alexandra and Vincent Martorella, Madeline, Nora and Evelyn Martorella, Gabby, Jenna and Richie Biagini and Lilianna and Adalyn Biagini; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman H. Biagini; son Richard A. Biagini Sr.; brother Michael Nastasia; and sisters Lucille Greyno, Alvina Bucci, Viola Mendicino and Amy Nastasia.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Carl J. Spallino Funeral Home and Cremation, 819 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Charleroi campus, with interment following in Mon Valley Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madonna Regional Catholic School, 731 Chess Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

