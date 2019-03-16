Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose F. Leyda.

Rose F. Leyda, 86, of Fallowfield Township, died Friday, March 15, 2019.

She was born June 27, 1932, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Lombardi Zampan.

Mrs. Leyda was a 1950 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and also a graduate of Penn Commercial Business School.

She co-owned, along with her husband, R. Leyda Trucking in Charleroi for over 40 years.

She had been a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Coal Center, and she loved to crochet, cross stitch, garden but most of all she loved spending time with her great-granddaughters.

Surviving are one daughter, Felicia Harkins of Fallowfield Township; sister Frances Kromoff of North Charleroi; grandson Donald (D.J.) Harkins; and four great-granddaughters, Savannah, Samantha, Victoria and Raelynne Harkins.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her husband, Randall "Lefty" Leyda; son-in-law, Donald Harkins Jr.; and brother-in-law Nick Kromoff.

Friends will be received from 11 to 1 p.m., the hour of services, Tuesday, March 19, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, with Pastor Ken Custer officiating. Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.greenleefuneralhome.com.