Rose "Wee" Gibson, 81, of Marianna, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in her home.

She was born July 21, 1938, in Van Voorhis, and was a 1956 graduate of Charleroi High School.

Rose was a homemaker who enjoyed professional and college sports. She was also an avid golfer participating in various area leagues.

On August 24, 1966, she married John S. Gibson Jr. of Marianna, who survives. They celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to her husband is one son, John Gibson of Sioux Falls, SD; one sister, Margaret Mooers (Ralph) of York; one sister-in-law Betty Quigley of Scenery Hill.

Funeral Services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.