Rose M. Matyuf, 96, of Houston, died March 8, 2019, in her home.

She was born March 25, 1922, in Chartiers Township, a daughter of Anthony Mazza and Lucy Piccolo Mazza DeLuca.

Mrs. Matyuf received her vocational teaching degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

During World War II she worked for Duncan Miller making rockets, she then taught at Morganza and Western Center for 26 years, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and Guild, Rosary Society and had worked at the church during funeral luncheons and flea markets.

Mrs. Matyuf was also a member of the Vittoria Lodge Italian Sons and Daughters in Washington, the former United Women in Canonsburg and the Chartiers-Houston Senior Citizens.

She enjoyed gardening and floral arranging.

On July 6, 1946, she married Harry Matyuf, who died January 25, 1976.

Surviving are a daughter, Donna Crow (Donald) of Houston; a granddaughter, Tina Buckholt (James) of West Alexander; a sister, Mary Encandela of Houston; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Deceased in addition to her parents and husband are a stepfather, Frank DeLuca; four brothers, John, Joseph, Samuel and Dominic Mazza; and three sisters, Antionette Parrino, Theresa Mazza and Catherine Gargarella.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadowlands. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

