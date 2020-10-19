1/1
Rose M. Salamon
1918 - 2020
Rose M. Salamon, 102, of Houston, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Rose was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. "Padu" Salamon; loving mom "Rosie" of Charles (Janice) LaBelle, Darlene (Jim) Stack, and Phyllis (Ed) Simonini; grandma Rosie of Todd, Kristin, Brandon, Ryan, Toni Lynn and Kylie; great-grandmother of Scott, Matthew, Zasu, Stella, Sicily, Santino, and Alessi; sister of James Chemento and the late Chester, John, and Connie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

All services private. Arrangements entrusted to Beinhauers, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 412-941-3211. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
