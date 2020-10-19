Rose M. Salamon, 102, of Houston, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Rose was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. "Padu" Salamon; loving mom "Rosie" of Charles (Janice) LaBelle, Darlene (Jim) Stack, and Phyllis (Ed) Simonini; grandma Rosie of Todd, Kristin, Brandon, Ryan, Toni Lynn and Kylie; great-grandmother of Scott, Matthew, Zasu, Stella, Sicily, Santino, and Alessi; sister of James Chemento and the late Chester, John, and Connie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

All services private. Arrangements entrusted to Beinhauers.