Rose M. Yesko, 94, of Joffre, died peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born September 22, 1925, in Bulger, a daughter of the late Anton and Katica Zupan Zilich.

Mrs. Yesko was a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish-St. Ann's Worship Site in Bulger and its Christian Mothers Guild. She enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and caring for her family.

Surviving are her children, Michael (the late Susan Parker) Yesko of New York, Amy Cable of Carnegie, Susan M. (Mark) Lowers of Florida, Stephen P. (Debbie) Yesko of New York, Elisabeth Yesko of Joffre and Robert Yesko of Florida; grandchildren Sarah P. Yesko, Christopher (Shanti) Zilich, Lauren Yesko, Cara Nicole Yesko; great-grandchildren Sabastian and Luka Zilich. She is also survived by one brother, Charles Zilich of Joffre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert B. Yesko (May 22, 1999); and her brothers, Emil, John, George, Anton and Joseph Zilich.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3301).

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bulger Senior Citizens Center or to Special Olympics.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, in St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Bulger. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.