Rose M. Yorke, 95, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020, in Canonsburg General Hospital. She was born February 9, 1925, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Giacomo and Gelsamina "Josephine" Colella Bracale.

Mrs. Yorke lived her life in Canonsburg, where she was a graduate of Canonsburg High School Class of 1943 and a faithful member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Rose enjoyed bingo, playing cards, bowling and going to the racetrack and casino. Rose was a true "Rosie the Riveter" during World War ll at Dravo Corporation and among other occupations she had worked as an office manager at McPeake Printing for many years prior to her retirement.

On July 27, 1947, she married Henry M. Yorke, who passed away October 13, 1997.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved daughters, Lisa Novak and her husband, Jim, with whom she made her home in Upper St. Clair, and Debbie Massengale and her husband, Jim of Cumming, Ga.; her granddaughter, Jamie Rose (Danny) Britton; three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew and Katie Rose Britton; her brother, Sam Bracale of McKeesport; sister-in-law Antoinette Bracale of Boynton Beach, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and her granddog, Bailey, who she referred to as Booboo.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are her sister, Mary Santoro; and her brother, John Bracale.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at a later date.

Due to the coronavirus situation, all possible precautions are being taken for public safety. Hand sanitizers and gloves will be provided and visitors are asked to avoid contact such as hugging or shaking hands at this time. Thank you in advance for your cooperation in this matter.

