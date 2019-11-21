Rose Marie Belcastro Sullivan, 88, of Elk Grove Village, Ill., died Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

She was born July 2, 1931, in Washington.

On September 9, 1950, she married John "Jack" Sullivan in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Rose Marie was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" (1997); loving mother of Patrick (Nancy), Therese (Jerome) Victory and Cynthia (Warner) Harris; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Laura) Harris, Lindsay Harris, Sean Harris, Kaitlin (Nicholas) Lavris, Erin (Daniel) O'Connell and Lauren Sullivan (fiancé Ross Purchatzke); great-grandmother of Kaylee Harris, Grace O'Connell and Jack Lavris; dear sister of Rebecca (Donn) Drummond and the late Sylvia Belcastro (1939); and devoted daughter of the late Samuel (1997) and Theresa Perry Belcastro (2001).

Rose Marie was a member of the singing ensemble called The Ambassadors. Over the years, Rose Marie enjoyed singing, dancing, oil painting and playing bridge. But most of all, she loved sharing time with friends and family.

Rose Marie was a graduate of Washington High School. She was very busy with three babies in the early years as her husband worked full time and attended college full time. Once her children were in school, she obtained a cosmetology diploma and worked out of her home. She also volunteered for several charity organizations. Rose Marie worked as a film librarian when the children were in high school, saving 100% of her salary for college funds. She retired in 1987 and returned to Washington with Jack. After being widowed for seven years and with the urging of her children, Rose Marie returned to Illinois in 2004.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23, followed by a memorial service in William G. Neal Funeral Home, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will be private in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind (www.chicagolighthouse.org) or the .

