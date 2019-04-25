May 12, 1928 - April 22, 2019

On Monday, April 22, 2019, Rose Marie Sorgiovanni Buday received an invitation to a heavenly reunion of family and friends. She accepted the invitation with dignity and grace. Her farewell, though tearful, was ever so peaceful. She was sent off surrounded by the love and gratitude of her family.

Rose was gifted to this world on May 12, 1928. She was born to Cosmo Sorgiovanni and Dorinda Salvati Sorgiovanni in Crucible.

On May 6, 1949, she married John V. Buday Sr. Together, they had two sons, John V. Buday Jr. of Crucible and Nicholas J. Buday of Rices Landing. She was a fierce protector of her two sons. Never wavering in her devotion as a mother, she went on to set the bar as a grandma. Her entire world revolved around her grandchildren: Nicole Swartz (Mike), Sarah Buday (Rennie Barchiesi) and Niko Buday.

Just when we thought she couldn't be any more amazing, along came her most prized possessions, her five great-grandchildren: Mikee Pratt (Matt), Remington Swartz, Carter Swartz, Canyon Swartz and Giada Buday. The sun rose and set on her five treasures. Rose unapologetically spoiled them with tokens of her love but, most importantly, she showered them with wisdom, advice, compassion, delicious food, endless prayers and unconditional love. She gave them all the priceless gift of her time.

Family was everything to Rose. Her five siblings were among her greatest joys. Surviving are her sisters: Mary Hopton, Anna Kushon and Gena Everly.

She met her two brothers, Nick Sorgiovanni and Jim Sargiovanni, and her infant sister, Dorinda Sorgiovanni, at the heavenly reunion.

Rose had many cherished nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own. Even the grand-dogs adored Rose, especially Jezebel, who was a faithful companion. Rose was the embodiment of love and joy. She never met a stranger. Rose welcomed everyone as family.

Rose was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she loved to sing. Her prayer book contained nearly two hundred hand written names. She could be heard in the early morning hours reciting each name in ardent prayer. Rose lived to make others happy. She was known for her gifts of sweet bread, poppyseed cake and log rolls. She wrote countless personal letters and cards to spread cheer and concern to those she loved. As a young girl, Rose dreamed of becoming a teacher and although she never obtained a degree, she was a teacher, nonetheless. Rose taught us all about strength, courage, forgiveness, faith and love. The world is a better place because Rose lived.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Jude's and in her memory.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in Sacred Heart Church in Rices Landing. A Christian burial will follow at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Crucible.

Immediately following her burial, an invitation is extended for all to join in family and friendship from 1 to 4 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church Social Hall, Rices Landing, to have a bite to eat, share cherished memories, reflect on photographs and enjoy each other's company.

Rose often mentioned her hope was for others to someday honor her memory by practicing the values she held so dear. Enjoy your family, choose joy, forgive, have faith, befriend the forgotten and, above all, love one another.