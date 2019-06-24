Rose Marie Donley (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Obituary
Rose Marie Donley, 79, of Washington, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born October 24, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of the late William and Wilda Holmes Willhoft.

Mrs. Donley had worked as a personal care aide at Western Center and also did in-home care.

She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, shopping, baking, making jam and canning.

On February 15, 1950, she married Albert Bernard Donley Sr., who died July 2, 2002.

Surviving are a son, Albert Donley Sr. of West Finley; two daughters, Ruth (Frank) Tulock and Tammy Speicher, both of Washington; a sister, Shirley (Donald) Glass of Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a daughter, Cindy Campbell.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, with Pastor Gary Saler officiating.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 24, 2019
