Rose Marie Edgar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Marie Edgar, 79, of Washington, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her home. She was born October 31, 1940, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frank and Olive Rogozinski.

Mrs. Edgar was employed as a dietician at the Washington Hospital for more than 10 years from where she retired. She was also a homemaker.

Mrs. Edgar enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, doing crossword puzzles and was a collector of many things. She adored her late Shih Tzu, Mayling. Most of all, Mrs. Edgar enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Her husband, Kenneth R. Edgar Sr., died July 3, 2007. Surviving are three sons, Kenneth R. (Linda Bolosan) Edgar Jr. of Washington, John E. (Emily) Edgar of Brownsville and Martin A. (Cindy) Edgar of Clarksville; two daughters, Barbara J. (John) Tarr of Blainesburg and Crystal L. (Michael) Randolph of Rices Landing; a brother, Eugene Rogozinski of Clarksville; three sisters, Alda Little of Clarksville, Wilda Dickey of Clarksville and Aldora Linder of Pittsburgh. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Edgar was preceded in death by a son, Ricky A. Edgar; four brothers, Frank, Martin, Lawrence and James Rogozinski; and three sisters, Edith Kelly, Ester Efaw and Marcella Hunter.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in North Ten Mile Cemetery, Amity. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are encouraged to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or at www.washingtonpashelter.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved