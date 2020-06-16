Rose Marie Edgar, 79, of Washington, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her home. She was born October 31, 1940, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frank and Olive Rogozinski.

Mrs. Edgar was employed as a dietician at the Washington Hospital for more than 10 years from where she retired. She was also a homemaker.

Mrs. Edgar enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, doing crossword puzzles and was a collector of many things. She adored her late Shih Tzu, Mayling. Most of all, Mrs. Edgar enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Her husband, Kenneth R. Edgar Sr., died July 3, 2007. Surviving are three sons, Kenneth R. (Linda Bolosan) Edgar Jr. of Washington, John E. (Emily) Edgar of Brownsville and Martin A. (Cindy) Edgar of Clarksville; two daughters, Barbara J. (John) Tarr of Blainesburg and Crystal L. (Michael) Randolph of Rices Landing; a brother, Eugene Rogozinski of Clarksville; three sisters, Alda Little of Clarksville, Wilda Dickey of Clarksville and Aldora Linder of Pittsburgh. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Edgar was preceded in death by a son, Ricky A. Edgar; four brothers, Frank, Martin, Lawrence and James Rogozinski; and three sisters, Edith Kelly, Ester Efaw and Marcella Hunter.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in North Ten Mile Cemetery, Amity. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are encouraged to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or at www.washingtonpashelter.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.