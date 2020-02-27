Rose Marie Gisoni Miles, 94, of Woodruff, S.C., formerly of Washington, died Sunday, February 2, 2020.

She was born October 3, 1925, in Washington, a daughter of the late Joseph and Geraldine Gisoni.

Mrs. Miles was raised Roman Catholic and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed word search puzzles and playing bingo.

On November 21, 1947, she married Palmer A. Miles, who died May 31, 2001.

Surviving are a son, Douglas Miles (Karen Clements-Miles) of Washington; a daughter, Sheila Miles of Woodruff; a brother, Joseph Gisoni of Washington; three grandchildren, Devan Miles, Jennifer Jones Cooper and Amanda Cody (Jeff); a great-grandchild, Ashlyn Cooper; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Gisoni.

Deceased are a sister, Mary Hlipala; and three brothers, Michael, Alphonse and Albert Gisoni.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, February 29, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.