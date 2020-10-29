Rose Marie Kaposy, 76, of Burgettstown, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Weirton Medical Center.

She was born July 23, 1944, in Washington, a daughter of the late Anthony Kaposy Jr. and Agnes L. Georgetti Kaposy.

Rose attended Avella High School.

She loved to play Bingo and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are a sister, Alberta Marshall of Burgettstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two brothers, Eugene C. Kaposy and Richard A. Kaposy; and a sister, Frances McNary.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Friday, October 30, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312, with Pastor Toni Harrington officiating.

Burial will be in Independence Cemetery, Avella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.