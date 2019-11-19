Rose Marie "Helen" Lese, 92, of Washington, died Monday, November 18, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born July 16, 1927, in Homestead, a daughter of the late John and Mary Meleski Romanick.

Following graduation from high school, Helen went on to earn her associate's degree in social work.

Ms. Lese retired as an aid for Western Center in Canonsburg.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

An avid sports fan, Helen enjoyed gardening and playing the piano, the accordion and pinochle.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary Lou (Timothy) Wallenhorst; a brother, John (Amy) Romanick of Chardon, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 21. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.