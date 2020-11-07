1/1
Rose Marie Ludwin
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Marie Ludwin, 81, of McDonald, passed Friday, November 6, 2020.

She was born December 21, 1938, in McDonald, a daughter of John and Rossetta Goffart Lauff.

Mrs. Ludwin was a graduate of Midway High School Class of 1959.

Rose loved gardening and spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Tina Ludwin of McDonald and Lori (Randy) Akins of Baden; a sister, Mary Vega of Washington; two grandchildren, Rachelle and Trever Akins.

Deceased are two sisters, Emma Abbott and Margaret Lauff; five brothers, John Philip, Frank, Ray and Joe Lauff.

Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., the time of services, Sunday, November 8, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sylvania Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved