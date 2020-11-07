Rose Marie Ludwin, 81, of McDonald, passed Friday, November 6, 2020.

She was born December 21, 1938, in McDonald, a daughter of John and Rossetta Goffart Lauff.

Mrs. Ludwin was a graduate of Midway High School Class of 1959.

Rose loved gardening and spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Tina Ludwin of McDonald and Lori (Randy) Akins of Baden; a sister, Mary Vega of Washington; two grandchildren, Rachelle and Trever Akins.

Deceased are two sisters, Emma Abbott and Margaret Lauff; five brothers, John Philip, Frank, Ray and Joe Lauff.

Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., the time of services, Sunday, November 8, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.