1/1
Rose Marie Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Marie Smith, 80, of Bulger, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born August 15, 1940, in Washington, a daughter of the late George and Harriet Fisher Chase.

Mrs. Smith had worked as a nurse at John J. Kane and also tended bar at the former Patrick's Tavern and the former Kio's Bar, both in McDonald.

On May 1, 1958, she married Lloyd D. "Smitty" Smith, who died August 29, 2015.

Surviving are one daughter, Debbie Godwin of Bulger; two brothers, John (Frances) Chase of Bulger and George David (Jennifer) Chase Jr. of Erie; and several grandchildren.

Deceased are four brothers, Donald L., William, Robert and James Chase.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the family has chosen to have all services private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved