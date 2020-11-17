Rose Marie Smith, 80, of Bulger, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born August 15, 1940, in Washington, a daughter of the late George and Harriet Fisher Chase.

Mrs. Smith had worked as a nurse at John J. Kane and also tended bar at the former Patrick's Tavern and the former Kio's Bar, both in McDonald.

On May 1, 1958, she married Lloyd D. "Smitty" Smith, who died August 29, 2015.

Surviving are one daughter, Debbie Godwin of Bulger; two brothers, John (Frances) Chase of Bulger and George David (Jennifer) Chase Jr. of Erie; and several grandchildren.

Deceased are four brothers, Donald L., William, Robert and James Chase.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the family has chosen to have all services private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

