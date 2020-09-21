1/1
Rose Marie Spangenberg
1939 - 2020
Rose Spangenberg, 80, of Greensboro (Mapletown), passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. She was born October 20, 1939, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Paul Lewis and Lavonna Stockdale Lewis Loughman. On August 11, 1962, she married Charles D. Spangenber, who died November 29, 2011. Her children are Charles W. Spangenberg and Julie R. Gjormand (Robert).

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of service, on Monday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, 25 people at a time will be permitted in the funeral home and face masks will be required.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22 at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown. To read the complete obituary and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Monongahela Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5500
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
