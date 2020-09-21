Rose Spangenberg, 80, of Greensboro (Mapletown), passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. She was born October 20, 1939, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Paul Lewis and Lavonna Stockdale Lewis Loughman. On August 11, 1962, she married Charles D. Spangenber, who died November 29, 2011. Her children are Charles W. Spangenberg and Julie R. Gjormand (Robert).

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of service, on Monday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, 25 people at a time will be permitted in the funeral home and face masks will be required.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22 at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown. To read the complete obituary and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.